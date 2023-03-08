This eye-catching seaside Wexford home could be yours for €205,000

Who wouldn't want to live beside the seaside?

Right now could be the perfect time to snap up this seaside home with an eye-catching exterior in the pretty Co. Wexford holiday village of Courtown Harbour.

Comprising of four bedrooms, this detached house comes to the market in outstanding condition.

Located within walking distance of the village's popular beach, it boasts a large kitchen area and dining room, wooden flooring, a good-sized rear garden, an ensuite bathroom and built-in wardrobes.

The bustling market town of Gorey with its shops, boutiques, schools, restaurants and all amenities is just a 10-minute drive away and the M11 motorway is within easy reach, making Dublin an hour's drive.

The home will be sold with a full array of appliances – all while benefiting from off-street parking and no management fees.

Advertisement