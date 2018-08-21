Shamrock Rovers have agreed a deal to sell teenage goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu to Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 16-year-old, who has put in a number of eye-catching performances for Rovers’ first-team this season, will make the move to City next summer after the clubs agreed an initial €400,000 fee.

Bazunu will stay in Ireland to complete his Leaving Cert next June and then sign a four-year contract at the Etihad.

He has been a huge asset for the Hoops showing his skills in the two Europa League games with AIK.

The teen was named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for July.

“I am grateful to everyone who has helped me and to everyone who continues to help me at the club – my team-mates, all the staff, the fans and my family and friends,” said Bazunu on receiving the award.

“Rovers is everything to me and I just want to keep working hard, do my Leaving Certificate next year and be the best footballer that I can be.”

