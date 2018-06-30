Former Man United player Adnan Januzaj scored the winning goal on Thursday evening for Belgium over England.

The goal was one to remember- however the celebration will be remembered much more.

Januzaj ran to the crowd for his celebration but the UEFA cameras found saw something way funnier.

Taking the ball out of the net, Chelsea striker, Michy Batshuayi went to strike the ball, only to have it rebound off the post into his face.

Batshuayi took to social media after the failed celebration stating “Fortnite celebrations are overrated bro I had to create something new”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BklND5tlGrk/?hl=en&taken-by=mbatshuayi

The striker also poked fun at himself on Twitter.

The second just before I knew I f*cked up #InternetUndefeated 😂 pic.twitter.com/wAf5Wt6QvK — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) June 28, 2018

At least he can laugh at himself!

