17-year-old Irish rising talent Luke O'Donnell signs for Wolves

17-year-old Luke O'Donnell has joined Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers for an undisclosed six-figure sum which could rise dependent on performance.

The former Derry City midfielder initially signed with the Candystripes at the beginning of this season.

The former Cockhill Celtic youth player made his first appearance for City back in November 2023 at just the age of 16-years-old.

He was also part of the Ireland under-17s squad that competed in the European Qualifiers last season.

Speaking on the announcement, Derry City CEO Sean Barrett said O'Donnell's move is further proof of the amazing talent being developed at the club.

"It's a great move for Luke and he is a player we think very highly of, so it's no surprise that he has attracted the attention of a big club like Wolves.

"It’s very pleasing for us a club that we’re developing players on a pathway, that as well as giving lads the opportunity to move across the water, we’re also focused on providing local players for Derry City.

"For now though we just want to wish Luke every success at Wolves and we look forward to monitoring his progress there."

Academy Manager for Football at Wolves, Jon Hunter-Barrett said he's delighted to finally sign the Irish prospect after trying to sign him a year ago.

"Luke’s a boy we tried to sign a year ago so it’s been a real challenge for us but, most importantly, for Luke and his family to wait for this amount of time before officially signing for us.

"He’s another versatile player who can play as a six, eight or even as a centre back, which he’s shown he can do for his national team.

"Luke’s a great height and shape, and an athletic mover who can manage the ball. He’s another solid personality, someone who is consistent every day and we feel we can build a development block that’s going to be needed for him to sustain a career in the game moving forward."

