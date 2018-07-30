2019 Pro14 final to be played at Celtic Park

30 July 2018

The 2019 Pro14 final will be held in Glasgow with Celtic Park hosting the showpiece event.

It will be a historic occasion as it marks the first time the Pro14 final is being played outside a traditional rugby venue.

Celtic Park. Picture: PA

The 2018 final saw a record of attendance of 46,092 when it was held in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and organisers are will be hopeful that number can be beaten in the 60,832 capacity Celtic stadium.

The game saw Leinster claim victory, beating Scarlets 40-32 capping a fine season in which they also lift the Champions Cup.

Speaking at the announcement, Martin Anayi, CEO of PRO14 Rugby, said: “Bringing our Final to a world-famous stadium like Celtic Park is a truly historic step in the evolution of the Guinness PRO14.

“Since introducing Destination Final venues in 2015 we have seen the event thrive by making it about fans of rugby and not just the supporters of the two teams competing for the trophy.

“The bid put forward by Scottish Rugby, Celtic FC and the City of Glasgow was compelling from the very beginning and we’re certain that fans across the Guinness PRO14 will share in our excitement.

“Glasgow has so much to offer in terms of hospitality, culture and heritage and like our previous Finals in Dublin, Edinburgh and Belfast we can offer fans so much more than just a rugby experience.”

Dominic McKay, Chief Operating Officer of Scottish Rugby and PRO14 Board Director, added: “Rugby was a huge success in Glasgow for the 2014 Commonwealth Games, while Rugby Park and Pittodrie have also been great venues for Autumn Test matches over the years.

“This announcement is another great example of the sports working together.”

The Pro14 trophy. Picture: Inpho

Celtic CEO, Peter Lawwell stated: “We are very proud that the Guinness PRO14 Final is coming to Celtic Park for what we’re sure will be a fabulous occasion for the city of Glasgow, rugby supporters and for Celtic.

“Celtic Park is a world-class venue and our success of hosting events in the 2014 Commonwealth games and on Champions League nights where we have welcomed some of the biggest names in world football, proves that the stadium can produce unforgettable experiences time after time.”

Fans can register their interest here to gain Priority Access to tickets on August 20 before they go on general sale on August 21.

Share it:













Don't Miss