2025 Munster Senior Championship fixtures announced

5 April 2023; In attendance, from left, Cian Sheehan of Limerick, Eoin Cleary of Clare, Dermot Ryan of Waterford, Tadhg Morley of Kerry, Brian Hurley of Cork and Steven O’Brien of Tipperary at the launch of the Munster GAA Championship at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Munster GAA have today confirmed the fixtures for the 2025 Munster Senior Hurling and Football Championships.

In Hurling, the All-Ireland final will be repeated on the opening weekend of this year's Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

Cork will travel to Ennis to face Clare at 2 pm on Sunday the 20th of April.

On the same afternoon at 4 pm, Limerick's bid for a record seventh straight Munster crown will see them go to Thurles to take on their neighbours Tipperary.

Waterford have a bye in the opening round of fixtures and their campaign will begin at home to Clare at 2 pm on Sunday, April 27th.

Munster Council have also confirmed that there will be a 6 pm throw-in time for the final on Saturday the 7th of June.

In Football, Tipperary will host Waterford in the Quarter-Final stages on Saturday, April 5th. Tipperary will be looking to reverse the 2024 result when the Déise causes an upset at Fraher Field.

The winner of that one will take on Clare two weeks later in the Semi-Final.

The other Quarter-Final sees Cork travel to Limerick. The winner there will take on the defending champions Kerry.

The Final will take place on Sunday, May 4th at 1:45 pm.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news and GAA fixtures on our website, beat102103.com.

