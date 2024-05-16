Alex Dunne joins McLaren driver development programme

Alex Dunne, winner of the 2022 British F4 Championship with Hitech Grand Prix, has joined the McLaren driver development programme.

The 18-year-old Offaly native said, "It’s an honour to join the McLaren Driver Development programme"

"I’m looking forward to getting started with the team. McLaren provides the perfect environment for me to develop my skillset as I continue my journey in motorsport. I’m grateful for Zak [Brown] and Stephanie’s support, and I’m excited to meet the rest of the team at MTC."

Dunne started his racing career at age eight. He won his first European karting title in the 2019 WSK Champions Cup OKJ Category.

He started his Formula 4 career off well, securing a pole position in his single-seater debut in the 2021 Spanish F4 Championship.

In 2022, he was crowned the British F4 Champion and awarded vice-champion at the Italian F4 Championship.

Dunne will be joined by Martinius Stenshorne. The Norwegian, driving for R-ace GP, was the 2023 FRECA runner-up.

Speaking on the two drivers, Director of F1 Business Operations Stephanie Carlin said, "They are both exciting and promising young talents within motorsport, with proven records on track in their respective junior categories, including this season’s FIA Formula 3 Championship."

Both Dunne and Stenshorne currently race in Formula 3. The Offaly man races for MP Motorsport while Stenshorne races for Hitech Pulse-Eight.

