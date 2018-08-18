New Zealand scored five second-half tries as they came from behind to thrash Australia 38-13 in the opening game of the Rugby Championship in Sydney.

The hosts had edged into 6-0 lead but Aaron Smith reduced the deficit to just one point when he crossed the line for the All Blacks just before half-time.

Pic: INPHO/Photosport/David Neilson

New Zealand dominated the second period with Jack Goodhue and Beauden Barrett crossing to increase their lead and put the visitors well in control before Brodie Retallick’s try-bonus point.

Jack Maddocks reduced the deficit for Australia but a late double by Waisake Naholo completed New Zealand’s 13th consecutive win in the competition.

The two sides are set to meet again in round two of the Championship at Eden Park, Auckland on August 25.

PA

