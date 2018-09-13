Kilkenny, Wexford and Tipperary are all represented in this year’s list of nominees for Hurling All Stars.
Five Kilkenny players have been shortlisted; goalkeeper Eoin Murphy, defenders Cillian Buckley and Padraig Walsh, James Maher in midfield, and TJ Reid in the forwards.
Wexford defenders Paudie Foley and Liam Ryan are both in the running, as is Tipperary forward Jason Forde.
There’s no Waterford player on the list.
Limerick lead the way with fifteen nominees, Galway have nine, followed by Cork with seven, Clare with five, and Dublin with one.
The three players up for Senior Player of the Year are Galway pair Joe Canning and Padraic Mannion, and Cian Lynch of Limerick.
The nominees for Young Player of the Year are Limerick’s Kyle Hayes, and Cork’s Darragh Fitzgibbon and Mark Coleman.
Here’s the full list for this year’s PwC Hurling All Stars;
GOALKEEPERS
1. Anthony Nash, Cork
2. Eoin Murphy, Kilkenny
3. Nicky Quaid, Limerick
DEFENDERS
1. Mark Coleman, Cork
2. Colm Spillane, Cork
3. David McInerney, Clare
4. Chris Crummey, Dublin
5. Dáithí Burke, Galway
6. Adrian Tuohy, Galway
7. Aidan Harte, Galway
8. Padraic Mannion, Galway
9. Cillian Buckley, Kilkenny
10. Padraig Walsh, Kilkenny
11. Sean Finn, Limerick
12. Mike Casey, Limerick
13. Richie English, Limerick
14. Diarmaid Byrnes, Limerick
15. Declan Hannon, Limerick
16. Dan Morrissey, Limerick
17. Paudie Foley, Wexford
18. Liam Ryan, Wexford
MIDFIELDERS
1. Colm Galvin, Clare
2. Darragh Fitzgibbon, Cork
3. David Burke, Galway
4. James Maher, Kilkenny
5. Cian Lynch, Limerick
6. Darragh O’Donovan, Limerick
FORWARDS
1. Peter Duggan, Clare
2. John Conlon, Clare
3. Shane O’Donnell, Clare
4. Daniel Kearney, Cork
5. Seamus Harnedy, Cork
6. Pa Horgan, Cork
7. Joe Canning, Galway
8. Conor Whelan, Galway
9. Cathal Mannion, Galway
10. Jonathan Glynn, Galway
11. TJ Reid, Kilkenny
12. Kyle Hayes, Limerick
13. Gearoid Hegarty, Limerick
14. Tom Morrissey, Limerick
15. Aaron Gillane, Limerick
16. Seamus Flanagan, Limerick
17. Graeme Mulcahy, Limerick
18. Jason Forde, Tipperary
PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year Nominees
1. Joe Canning, Galway
2. Padraic Mannion, Galway
3. Cian Lynch, Limerick
PwC GAA/GPA Young Player of the Year in Hurling Nominees
1. Darragh Fitzgibbon, Cork
2. Kyle Hayes, Limerick
3. Mark Coleman, Cork