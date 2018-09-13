Kilkenny, Wexford and Tipperary are all represented in this year’s list of nominees for Hurling All Stars.

Five Kilkenny players have been shortlisted; goalkeeper Eoin Murphy, defenders Cillian Buckley and Padraig Walsh, James Maher in midfield, and TJ Reid in the forwards.

Wexford defenders Paudie Foley and Liam Ryan are both in the running, as is Tipperary forward Jason Forde.

There’s no Waterford player on the list.

Limerick lead the way with fifteen nominees, Galway have nine, followed by Cork with seven, Clare with five, and Dublin with one.

The three players up for Senior Player of the Year are Galway pair Joe Canning and Padraic Mannion, and Cian Lynch of Limerick.

The nominees for Young Player of the Year are Limerick’s Kyle Hayes, and Cork’s Darragh Fitzgibbon and Mark Coleman.

Here’s the full list for this year’s PwC Hurling All Stars;

GOALKEEPERS

1. Anthony Nash, Cork

2. Eoin Murphy, Kilkenny

3. Nicky Quaid, Limerick

DEFENDERS

1. Mark Coleman, Cork

2. Colm Spillane, Cork

3. David McInerney, Clare

4. Chris Crummey, Dublin

5. Dáithí Burke, Galway

6. Adrian Tuohy, Galway

7. Aidan Harte, Galway

8. Padraic Mannion, Galway

9. Cillian Buckley, Kilkenny

10. Padraig Walsh, Kilkenny

11. Sean Finn, Limerick

12. Mike Casey, Limerick

13. Richie English, Limerick

14. Diarmaid Byrnes, Limerick

15. Declan Hannon, Limerick

16. Dan Morrissey, Limerick

17. Paudie Foley, Wexford

18. Liam Ryan, Wexford

MIDFIELDERS

1. Colm Galvin, Clare

2. Darragh Fitzgibbon, Cork

3. David Burke, Galway

4. James Maher, Kilkenny

5. Cian Lynch, Limerick

6. Darragh O’Donovan, Limerick

FORWARDS

1. Peter Duggan, Clare

2. John Conlon, Clare

3. Shane O’Donnell, Clare

4. Daniel Kearney, Cork

5. Seamus Harnedy, Cork

6. Pa Horgan, Cork

7. Joe Canning, Galway

8. Conor Whelan, Galway

9. Cathal Mannion, Galway

10. Jonathan Glynn, Galway

11. TJ Reid, Kilkenny

12. Kyle Hayes, Limerick

13. Gearoid Hegarty, Limerick

14. Tom Morrissey, Limerick

15. Aaron Gillane, Limerick

16. Seamus Flanagan, Limerick

17. Graeme Mulcahy, Limerick

18. Jason Forde, Tipperary

PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year Nominees

1. Joe Canning, Galway

2. Padraic Mannion, Galway

3. Cian Lynch, Limerick

PwC GAA/GPA Young Player of the Year in Hurling Nominees

1. Darragh Fitzgibbon, Cork

2. Kyle Hayes, Limerick

3. Mark Coleman, Cork

