A draw in Salthill means whatever Kerry do against Kildare in Killarney on Saturday evening will not be enough to earn them an All-Ireland semi-final from Group 1. Only a victory for Galway, who have already secured a last-four place, can save the Kingdom from going out.

A positive result for Malachy O’Rourke’s Monaghan on Saturday will knock Kerry out of the Championship

Kerry can’t finish top of the table, thus avoiding Dublin, as they have just one point from two matches compared to Galway’s four and Monaghan’s five. Avoid a defeat against Monaghan in Pearse Stadium and Kevin Walsh’s team will face Donegal or Tyrone on Sunday week.

Kildare have only pride to play for, but a win over Kerry would see them finish ahead of the Munster champions.

Like the Lilywhites, Roscommon are only fulfilling a fixture against Dublin this weekend and are likely to end up at the bottom of Group 2 regardless of a victory over the All-Ireland champions, who are guaranteed to top the table, having beaten both Donegal and Tyrone.

By beating Tyrone in Ballybofey’s MacCumhaill Park, Donegal will secure their first All-Ireland semi-final in four years.

That would also mean they become the first team in the history of Gaelic football to reach an All-Ireland semi-final having lost twice.

Tyrone’s aim is simple: Beat or draw with Donegal and on Sunday week they’re 70 minutes away from a first All-Ireland final in 10 years.

