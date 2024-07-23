Play Button
Andy Murray to retire after Paris Olympics

Andy Murray, © Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Odhrán Johnson
The Olympic Games in Paris will be Andy Murray's final tournament as a professional tennis player.

The Scotsman confirmed on X that the Paris Games would be his "last ever tennis tournament".

"Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament.

"Competing for GB have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time!"

