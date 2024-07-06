Play Button
Andy Murray’s Wimbledon career over as Emma Raducanu pulls out of mixed doubles

Emma Raducanu winced during training on Saturday, © PA Wire/PA Images
Andy Murray has been denied a final Wimbledon match after Emma Raducanu pulled out of their mixed doubles clash citing stiffness in her right wrist.

There had been great anticipation about Britain’s two most high-profile players teaming up to give Murray a final swansong at the All England Club.

They were scheduled to play Zhang Shuai and Marcelo Arevalo in the fourth match on Court One on Saturday but Raducanu withdrew several hours before.

A statement read: “Unfortunately I woke up with some stiffness in my right wrist this morning, so therefore I have decided to make the very tough decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles tonight.

“I’m disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy but got to take care.”

Raducanu is due to play her fourth-round singles match on Sunday against Lulu Sun, and she is understandably cautious about pushing her body too far having undergone surgery on both wrists and one ankle last year, keeping her out for eight months.

It will be a huge disappointment to ticket-holders and also to Murray, whose career was celebrated on Centre Court on Thursday after a first-round men’s doubles defeat alongside his brother Jamie.

Andy Murray was given an emotional send-off on Thursday
Andy Murray was given an emotional send-off on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Scot insisted afterwards that there will be no change of heart, saying: “I know that it’s time now. I’m ready for that.”

He will head off on a family holiday before preparing for the final event of his career at the Olympics in Paris, where he is entered in singles and doubles with Dan Evans.

Raducanu, meanwhile, must hope the problem does not derail her Wimbledon run, with the 21-year-old now fancied to reach at least the quarter-finals.

There does not appear too much cause for alarm, with Raducanu hitting at the All England Club on Saturday, although she was pictured looking uncomfortable.

The former US Open champion again wore an England shirt ahead of the Euro 2024 quarter-final clash later on Saturday.

By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news and GAA fixtures on our website, beat102103.com.

