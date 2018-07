Germany’s Angelique Kerber has won the Wimbledon women’s singles title, beating seven-time champion Serena Williams 6-3 6-3 in the final.

On Day 12, champions will be crowned. Follow all the action live with the #Wimbledon Channel ⬇️ https://t.co/0jRLYwZcnz — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2018

Full report to follow.

Share it:













Don't Miss