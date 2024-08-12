Play Button
Antrim set to appoint Davy Fitzgerald as new senior hurling manager

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan
Joleen Murphy
Antrim look set to appoint Davy Fitzgerald as the county's new senior hurling manager tonight.

He's in line to succeed Darren Gleeson, with a county board meeting due to take place this evening.

Fitzgerald left his role at Waterford boss earlier this year, while he has also had stints in charge of Wexford and his native Clare.

In Fitzgerald's first spell with the Deise, he managed to guide Waterford to their first All-Ireland appearance in 45 years and helped them to secure A Munster Senior Hurling Championship title in 2010.

Davy Fitzgerald resigned from his role as Waterford hurling manager after two seasons in charge in July 2024.

On 30 July 2021, Fitzgerald stepped down as Wexford manager after five years in charge.

Under Fitzgerald, Wexford won one knockout match in GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship in 5 years, against Westmeath in 2018.

In June 2019, Fitzgerald guided Wexford to the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

