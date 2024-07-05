Aoife Landers: "We're here now and we have to use our experience of past years to drive forward."

Following Waterford's convincing win against Derry in their final Senior Championship Group game, winning 3-15 to 0-6, Waterford player Aoife Landers says her side are "looking forward to the next step now" as they face Galway this Sunday in the All-Ireland Camogie Championship Quarter-Finals.

"We're thrilled. It's towards the business end of the season now. We're delighted to just get the group stages over and done with, and we're still there, and we're still in with a shout, so, looking forward to the next step now."

Galway enters the Quarter-Final having finished second in their group after losing to Cork in their final group game, 2-16 to 1-7. Landers expects the Galway side to be tough competition:

"Galway are one of the top three teams over the last number of years, and they've plenty of silverware to be established as a top team but I just think we're looking forward to it now. We played them in the league, and it was very close, so we're just trying to prepare the best we can. They've got some excellent players that'll take a lot of minding on our behalf, but in our own squad as well, we've got very good players as well, so just looking forward to it."

Waterford will play Galway in the All-Ireland Camogie Quarter-Final on Sunday, July 7, at 1:30 pm in Croke Park. The game will be shown live on RTÉ 2. The other South East team in the Quarter-Finals, Kilkenny, will face Dublin on Saturday, 6 July at 12:30 pm. That game will be shown live on RTÉ 1.

Speaking to Beat Sport earlier in the week, Cats captain Aoife Prendergast said that physicality and energy will be key to a successful game against Dublin:

"They [Dublin] put up a great fight to us every time we go out to play them, so we're just going to have to bring as much physicality and as much energy to the game as possible, and hopefully, that will get us over the line on the day."

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news and GAA fixtures on our website, beat102103.com.