Atletico triumph over Real in extra time to claim Super Cup

Real Madrid 2 Atletico Madrid 4 (aet): Atletico Madrid have won the European Super Cup after beating Real Madrid in extra time.

The sides were level at 2-2 after 90 minutes but goals from Saul and Koke in extra time gave Atleti the victory.

Real endured a nightmare start as Diego Costa fired Atletico ahead inside a minute.

The Spain striker chased his own flick-on following Diego Godin’s ball forward, held off Sergio Ramos and then smashed the ball past Keylor Navas at the near post.

Real levelled in the 27th minute through a header from French forward Benzema.

Wales international Bale burst down the right wing and his inviting delivery was nodded home past Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak at the back post.

Real turned the game in their favour with 63 minutes played courtesy of a Ramos penalty.

Atletico defender Juanfran, under pressure from Benzema, was penalised for handball, and Real captain Ramos coolly slotted into the bottom right corner from the spot, sending Oblak the wrong way.

Costa claimed his second of the night to bring Atletico level at 2-2 with 11 minutes remaining.

Real full-back Marcelo made the mistake of keeping the ball in on the Atletico right, allowing Juanfran and substitute Angel Correa to combine to set up Costa for a simple tap-in.

Atletico went ahead for the second time in the match eight minutes into extra-time.

Substitute Thomas Partey dug out a cross from the left following a pass from Costa and Saul Niguez volleyed powerfully into the top right corner.

Koke then added a fourth goal for Atletico with a neat strike into the bottom corner in the 104th minute.

– PA

More to follow…

Share it:













Don't Miss