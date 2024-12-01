Ballygunner suffer defeat to Sarsfield in Munster Club Hurling Final

Ballygunner suffered a loss today against Sarsfield's of Cork in the Munster Club Hurling Final today.

Waterford's Ballygunner were presumed to be red-hot favourites heading into today's decider in Semple Stadium.

The final score of the game was Sarsfield 3-20(29) Ballygunner 2-19(25).

Sarsfield are now due to head into the All Ireland Hurling Semi-Final.

Shane O Regan of Sarsfield received man of the match today scoring 2-03.

Ballygunner: Stephen O'Keeffe, Ian Kenny, Barry Coughlan, Tadhg Foley, Harry Ruddle, Philip Mahony, Ronan Power, Conor Sheehan, Paddy Leavy, Mikey Mahony, Peter Hogan, Pauric Mahony, Dessie Hutchinson, Kevin Mahony, Patrick Fitzgerald

Sarsfield: Ben Graham, Conor O'Sullivan, Eoghan Murphy, Paul Leopold, Bryan Murphy Cillian Roche, Luke Elliot, Colm McCarthy, Cathal McCarthy, Daniel Kearney, Daniel Hogan, Cian Darcy, Aaron Myers, James Sweeney, Jack O'Connor

Referee: John Murphy (Limerick)

