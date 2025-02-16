It's believed captain Caelan Doris could be set to miss Ireland's Six Nations clash with Wales.

The Leinster man sat out training this week and the Sunday Independent reports he faces a race to be fit for the round 3 clash in Cardiff next Saturday.

According to the Independent, the Leinster No 8 is struggling with a knee injury he picked up in the win over Scotland in Edinburgh.

The last time Ireland didn’t have him as part of the matchday 23 was the 2021 win over England in Dublin.

Fellow Blues forward Jack Conan may take his place in the starting 15 after impressing off the bench in recent weeks.

