Caelan Doris named Leinster Rugby captain for 2024/25 season

Leinster Rugby have today announced that Caelan Doris will be the team's captain for the 2024/25 season.

The Ballina native made his debut for Leinster back in April 2018 in their tie against Connacht.

Just a season later Doris made a further 14 league appearances for Leinster and a European debut against Toulouse.

The back row mainstay made his first appearance for Ireland against Scotland in the 2020 Six Nations and was named PRO14 Young Player of the Year in the same year.

Advertisement

Since then, Doris has played for Leinster a total of 83 times and has been capped for Ireland 43 times.

Speaking on the announcement, the new captain said it was a "massive privilege".

"It’s a massive privilege for me to be leading this group.

"I’m fortunate to have so many quality players and staff around me whose advice and input will be crucial. It was special to get the opportunity to captain Leinster several times last season and I’m excited to do the same again this year.

Advertisement

"There’s no shortage of ambition within this group and we’re all looking forward to the new season and representing the supporters, our communities, and the 12 counties of Leinster in the Aviva Stadium, Croke Park and beyond."

Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen said he was "delighted to announce Caelan Doris as Leinster captain". He continued, "Our supporters will have seen not only how Caelan performed himself, but how he grew into the captaincy role when given that opportunity both with Leinster and Ireland. He is an outstanding leader and a natural choice to lead Leinster into what we hope will be an exciting season."

Caelan is set to be supported by James Ryan and Garry Ringrose who Cullen says, "did an excellent job for us as co-captains last season".

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.