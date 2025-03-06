Caelan Doris returns for crucial Six Nations clash

Ireland captain Caelan Doris has been named to start in Saturday's crucial Six Nations clash with France.

Mack Hansen, Tadhg Furlong, and Ronan Kelleher are unavailable due to injury.

In all, there are four changes to the starting team for the match at the Aviva Stadium.

Hugo Keenan takes Hansen's place so Jamie Osbourne moves from full-back to wing.

Bundee Aki replaces the suspended Garry Ringrose in midfield.

Finlay Bealham is back at tighthead so Thomas Clarkson drops to the bench and is joined there by Jack Conan due to the return of Doris.

Conor Murray and Cian Healy are also on the bench, whilst Ireland have gone for a 6:2 split.

Ireland Squad:

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)

2. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)

3. Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)

4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)

6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)

8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary's College/Leinster) (captain)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)

13. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)

14. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)

15. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster)

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)

18. Thomas Clarkson (Blackrock College/Leinster)

19. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)

20. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

21. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

22. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)

23. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)

