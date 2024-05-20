Cahill: A real rebuild job is needed in Tipperary

Tipperary Manager Liam Cahill has admitted 'a real rebuild job' is needed in Tipperary following yesterday's loss to Cork which he described as 'a dark day' for hurling in the county.

The Premier County suffered an 18-point defeat to Cork in Thurles yesterday, where it finished 4-30 to 1-21.

Speaking following the game Tipp Manager Liam Cahill said his side lost their way following Cork's second-half goal.

"We were still very happy in the dressing room at halftime - we were very much in the game.

"We started the second half really well - I think the second goal at halftime knocked the stuffing out of us - that was the one that kind of opened all the floodgates.

"Cork are an exceptionally quick and fast team - they're really coming to the boil now - they have pace all over the field and I think if they can stay alive in this Championship they'll have a serious day before the year is out," Cahill said.

The Tipperary boss described it as a disappointing outcome for the entire squad, but particularly for the fans, who attended the game in their droves.

"It's not lost on us what the importance of representing Tipperary is.

"I'm so disappointed for our supporters again today. They came out in their numbers again today to get behind the lads.

"These guys are hurting but we have to really focus on making sure that in seven days' time, that we protect the integrity of this competition - that we come out here and represent the jersey properly again and better.

"We'll go back tomorrow and look at it - it will make for tough viewing.

"We'll have to really look at making sure that we keep Clare honest here next weekend and introduce a few guys that are maybe going to be part of our squad going forward - into what is now officially a real rebuild job in Tipperary after today," Cahill told reporters.

Following his comments about the need to 'rebuild' Tipperary hurling, Cahill described yesterday as 'a dark day'.

"It's going to take us a bit of time to get around and see if we can improve and we will improve - there is lots of growth still in this squad.

"It might be a while away and today is a dark day for Tipperary hurling in a lot of respects, but we'll keep trying.

"When you put on the Tipp jersey you can't represent it the way we did," he said.

Liam Cahill said he intends to continue doing his best 'as long as he's asked to' but cast doubt over his future in the Tipp job.

"I'll continue to do my best as long as I'm asked to - I'm not somebody who runs away from tough times - we were brought up to roll up our sleeves and work hard.

"This will turn - whether it will turn on my watch or not - I don't know but I'll do my best to make sure it's in a better position for whoever's coming after me.

"Please God it'll happen during my reign - maybe not - but if it doesn't that it will be some bit healthier for the next person coming along," Liam Cahill said.

