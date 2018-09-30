Burnley continued their Premier League climb with a 2-1 victory at Cardiff taking them up five places to 12th.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Sam Vokes netted second-half goals either side of Josh Murphy’s equaliser to give the Clarets back-to-back league wins for the first time since April.

Cardiff knew victory would take them above Burnley and outside the relegation zone.

But Neil Warnock’s side are now winless after seven games and, with away trips to Tottenham and Liverpool in October, the situation is already looking bleak for the Bluebirds.

Burnley thrashed Bournemouth 4-0 in their last league outing, but they were grateful for an improved second-half performance as the Clarets were dire before the break.

But victory came at a cost with their England defender James Tarkowski forced off after 27 minutes with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

The centre-half soldiered on after needing treatment in the opening exchanges, and his injury could spell bad news for England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of Nations League games against Croatia and Spain next month.

The 25-year-old won his second England cap in starting the 1-0 friendly win over Switzerland during the last international break.

Cardiff had the better of a first half which was low on quality and saw the ball spend an inordinate amount of time in the air.

Murphy struck the woodwork after playing a one-two with Harry Arter, although Joe Hart looked as if he might have had the shot covered.

Hart also had his angles sorted at the base of a post when he prevented Kenneth Zohore profiting from Victor Camarasa’s cute pass.

Cardiff adopted a direct approach to put Burnley under pressure as the half wore on, with the tactic almost paying dividends on more than one occasion.

Murphy’s close-range effort was ruled out with Sean Morrison pinning down Tarkowski’s replacement, Kevin Long, from a corner, and Matej Vydra cleared Callum Paterson’s header from under his own crossbar.

There was also a Cardiff penalty claim as Matt Lowton blocked Paterson’s overhead kick in front of his face.

But referee Martin Atkinson decided the Burnley defender was too close to the Cardiff forward and could not get out of the way of the shot.

Burnley had carried little attacking threat until the 51st minute when Cardiff were caught out by a quick throw.

Ashley Westwood delivered a deep cross and Gudmundsson rose above Greg Cunningham and managed to squeeze his header past Neil Etheridge at the far post.

That was extremely harsh on Cardiff, but they were level within nine minutes when Camarasa and Manga combined down the right and Murphy swept home his first goal following his £11m summer arrival from Norwich.

Murphy’s confidence was now running high and he forced Hart into a fine fingertip save from 20 yards.

But Burnley were back ahead after 71 minutes when Westwood spotted Gudmundsson’s run and Vokes stooped to head home the cross and settle the contest.

– PA

