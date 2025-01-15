Carla Ward announced as new Ireland WNT manager

Carla Ward has today been announced as the new Republic of Ireland Women's National Team Head Coach.

The former manager of Sheffield United, Birmingham City, and Aston Villa will manage the Irish team until the end of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign.

Speaking after the announcement Ward said: "I'm hugely excited to get going with the Ireland Women's National Team".

"This is an unbelievable opportunity, not just with the National Team but in helping to add to the fantastic work being done to develop women and girls’ football.

Advertisement

"Over the next two and a half years, as we build towards the World Cup, we can make a real difference and I’m looking forward to getting started."

Ward will be assisted by Alan Mahon (Assistant Coach) and Emma Byrne (Goalkeeping Coach). Mahon previously spent ten years as Assistant Manager with the Manchester City Women's Team while Byrne is the team's record appearance holder.

Ward is set to be officially unveiled at an official press conference in the Aviva Stadium on Thursday afternoon. She's set to take immediate management of the national team for their 2025 UEFA Nations League game against Turkey at Tallaght Stadium on Friday, February 21.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, Beat102103.com.