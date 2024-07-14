Play Button
Carlos Alcaraz eases past Novak Djokovic to claim back-to-back Wimbledon titles

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates victory, © PA Wire/PA Images
Carlos Alcaraz stamped his authority on Wimbledon by beating Novak Djokovic for the second year in a row to retain his men’s singles title.

After a five-set classic 12 months ago that saw Djokovic dethroned as the king of Centre Court, here it was all over in just two hours and 27 minutes as Alcaraz overcame a late wobble to claim a 6-2 6-2 7-6 (4) victory.

The 21-year-old Spaniard becomes just the second man in the open era after Roger Federer to win his first four grand slam finals, while he has outdone the great Swiss, Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal by reaching that landmark before his 22nd birthday.

With Jannik Sinner having won the Australian Open and Alcaraz going back-to-back at the French Open and here, it finally appears that men’s tennis belongs to the new generation.

Djokovic, meanwhile, is still agonisingly short of an all-time record 25th slam singles title and remains one short of Federer’s tally of eight Wimbledon crowns.

By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent

