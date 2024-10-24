Carlow trainer John 'Shark' Hanlon has suspension reduced on appeal

Carlow horse trainer John 'Shark' Hanlon has had his suspension reduced on appeal.

His ban has been reduced from ten months to six by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

Hanlon was suspended in September following an incident where a deceased horse was removed from his yard in Kilkenny in an open trailer.

But the IHRB reduced the ban yesterday after deciding the action was not 'deliberate or wilful'.

He will begin serving his ban on December 1st.

For the duration of his suspension, Hanlon cannot enter a weighing room, parade ring or any other racecourse area.

It means he will miss a number of major events of the jump season, including Cheltenham, and the Irish Grand National.

