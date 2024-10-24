Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Carlow trainer John 'Shark' Hanlon has suspension reduced on appeal

Carlow trainer John 'Shark' Hanlon has suspension reduced on appeal
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Carlow horse trainer John 'Shark' Hanlon has had his suspension reduced on appeal.

His ban has been reduced from ten months to six by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

Hanlon was suspended in September following an incident where a deceased horse was removed from his yard in Kilkenny in an open trailer.

But the IHRB reduced the ban yesterday after deciding the action was not 'deliberate or wilful'.

Advertisement

He will begin serving his ban on December 1st.

For the duration of his suspension, Hanlon cannot enter a weighing room, parade ring or any other racecourse area.

It means he will miss a number of major events of the jump season, including Cheltenham, and the Irish Grand National.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Carlow News 1

Funeral arrangements announced for Darren Quigley

 By Rachael Dunphy
Life 2

The best pumpkin patches in the South East

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 3

Dáil votes in favour of a report into assisted dying

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Sport
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement