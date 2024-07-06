Play Button
Cats fall as Dublin soar through to All-Ireland Camogie Semi-Final - Dublin v Kilkenny All-Ireland Match Report

Dublin beat Kilkenny to progress to All-Ireland Camogie Semi-Final
Odhrán Johnson
A massive victory for a dominant Dublin side over Kilkenny sees them progress to the All-Ireland Camogie Semi-Finals despite missing a penalty in the first half.

Despite scoring first, Kilkenny's first half started poorly as Dublin converted an early chance on goal to put them three points ahead of the Cats.

However, the Aoife Prendergast-captained side put on an amazing display of point-scoring to level the game back up.

A poor challenge from Kilkenny's Katie Byrne gifted the Girls in Blue a penalty in the 22nd minute. Someone was looking down on the Cats, though, as Dublin Captain Aisling Maher failed to score from the spot.

The majority of clear goalscoring opportunities fell for Dublin in the first half, but Kilkenny's point-scoring proficiency ensured that both sides went in at half-time with only a point in the difference.

Half-Time Score: Dublin 1-5 (8) Kilkenny 0-7 (7)

For the most of the second-half the score gap stayed pretty consistent throughout, with just a point separating both sides.

Cats' Kellyann Doyle picked up a nasty knock in the 32 minutes but was back on her feet in no time to continue playing.

Dublin really came into their own after the 50th minute scoring three quick points in succession. These few points would prove vital in Dublin's success as there was just four points in the difference between the teams come the full-time whistle.

Dublin will now progress to the All-Ireland Camogie Semi-Finals on Saturday, July 27th, at Nowlan Park.

Full-Time Score: Dublin 1-13 (16) Kilkenny 0-12 (12)

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news and GAA fixtures on our website, beat102103.com.

