Celtic rout Kilmarnock to clinch Premiership title with a game to spare

Celtic wrapped up a third consecutive cinch Premiership title and a 12th in 13 years with a convincing 5-0 at Kilmarnock.

Brendan Rodgers’ side needed just a point from their final two games to see off Rangers’ challenge and they made quick work of their first attempt at Rugby Park.

Goals from Adam Idah and Daizen Maeda had Celtic two ahead inside 12 minutes and James Forrest added a third before half-time.

Midfielder Matt O’Riley netted a second-half double to take his league goal tally to 17.

Lawrence Shankland scored his 30th Hearts goal of the season to earn a 2-2 draw away to St Mirren.

James Scott and James Bolton both scored their first goals for the home side either side of an equaliser from Kyosuke Tagawa.

St Johnstone and Ross County’s battle to avoid the relegation play-off will go to the last day after Saints striker Adama Sidibeh grabbed a dramatic last-gasp leveller at McDiarmid Park.

County’s Yan Dhanda, on his way to Hearts in the summer, thrashed in a superb goal after 28 minutes which looked like it would secure the visitors’ top-flight status.

However, Sidibeh headed in a leveller in the 90th minute to keep Saints two points behind the 10th-placed Staggies.

Managerless Hibernian ensured a winning Easter Road send-off for long-serving duo Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson.

Myziane Maolida’s penalty and Martin Boyle’s double helped them defeat Motherwell 3-0.

Hanlon, 34, and 36-year-old Stevenson – who have accumulated more than 1,100 appearances in green and white between them – are set to leave the club to which they have devoted their entire careers following this weekend’s trip to Livingston.

Aberdeen’s revival under interim manager Peter Leven continued as they secured a fourth consecutive win with a 5-1 hammering of relegated Livingston.

After falling behind to Tete Yengi’s penalty, Junior Hoilett scored twice while captain Graeme Shinnie, Dante Polvara and 16-year-old Fletcher Boyd also found the net.

