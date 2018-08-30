Manchester United have drawn Juventus in the Champions League group stage to set-up a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo.

With pressure and scrutiny building at Old Trafford, the club will now welcome back their former star after being drawn alongside the Italian champions in Group H.

Tottenham will face Barcelona in mouth-watering Group B encounters, while Premier League champions Manchester City will again face Shakhtar Donetsk in Group F.

Lyon and Hoffenheim joined Pep Guardiola’s men in that group, while Valencia and Young Boys entered Group H with United and Juventus.

Liverpool entered the draw in pot three and were handed a tough been drawn against Paris St Germain, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade in Group C.

Life looks difficult for Spurs as well, with PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan joining them and Barcelona in Group B.

Group stage draw in full:

Group A: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco, Club Brugge.

Group B: Barcelona, Tottenham, PSV Eindhoven, Inter Milan.

Group C: Paris St-Germain, Napoli, Liverpool, Red Star Belgrade.

Group D: Lokomotiv Moscow, Porto, Schalke, Galatasaray.

Group E: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Ajax, AEK Athen.

Group F: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon, Hoffenheim.

Group G: Real Madrid, Roma, CSKA Moscow, Viktoria Plzen.

Group H: Juventus, Manchester United, Valencia, Young Boys.

PA & Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss