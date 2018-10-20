Dean Smith got off to a winning start as Aston Villa manager today.

Lifelong Villan Smith swapped Brentford for the Birmingham club over the international break and had Tammy Abraham to thank as the loanee’s goal earned a 1-0 win over Swansea on a day ex-Villa owner Doug Ellis was remembered.

At Griffin Park, Smith’s old Brentford side were unable to mark Thomas Frank’s first game in charge in similar vein.

Chris Mepham was sent off in the second half and then Niclas Eliasson scored a 90th-minute winner as Bristol City ruined Frank’s day with a 1-0 win.

West Brom missed the chance to return to the top of the table as they went down 1-0 at Wigan.

The previously free-scoring Baggies, overtaken by Middlesbrough on Friday night, were denied at one end and then saw Josh Windass net a 74th-minute winner. Jake Livermore was sent off for Albion late on.

In the day’s early kick-off, Blackburn continued their impressive start to life back in the Championship as they toppled faltering Leeds 2-1.

Danny Graham opened the scoring for Rovers two minutes in, but Mateusz Klich levelled for United, who are some way off their early-season form, on the stroke of half-time.

Darragh Lenihan would win it for Blackburn, though, his header from a corner enough.

Timm Klose’s brace helped Norwich come from behind to win 2-1 at Nottingham Forest, for whom Lewis Grabban had opened the scoring, while Will Vaulks’ goal for Rotherham was cancelled out by Christian Doidge as Bolton secured a 1-1 draw on the road.

Gary Rowett continues to struggle for consistency as Stoke boss, Che Adams’ goal ensuring former side Birmingham beat his Potters 1-0, while strugglers Hull and Preston drew 1-1, Louis Moult’s goal three minutes into time added on coming after Jarrod Bowen’s penalty (85) looked to have won it for City.

Yakou Meite scored a brace as Reading beat Millwall 3-1. Sam Baldock scored the other from the spot with Murray Wallace on the mark for the Lions.

An own goal from Dean Gerken and Tomer Hemed’s penalty allowed QPR to win 2-0 at Ipswich.

Share it:













Don't Miss