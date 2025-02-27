Cheltenham race to be named after late jockey Michael O'Sullivan

The opening race of next month's Cheltenham Festival has been renamed in honour of the late Michael O'Sullivan.

The 24-year-old passed away earlier this month after a fall during a race at a meeting in Thurles on February 6th.

At the time of his death, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board paid tribute to the jockey, calling Michael an 'exceptionally talented young rider'.

The Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' Hurdle will be the curtain-raiser at the Festival, which gets underway on March 11th.

