Cian Healy to make record-breaking appearance for Leinster

Leinster prop Cian Healy is set to become the sole owner of the record for most appearances in a Leinster jersey today as Leinster host Dragons RFC at the Aviva Stadium tonight in the second round of URC fixtures.

The Dublin native has been named as part of the starting 15 which also sees Josh van der Flier and Joe McCarthy named on the bench.

Tonight's fixture will mark the prop's 281st. Cian Healy he had held the joint record for Leinster appearances alongside Devin Toner.

Ahead of the match this evening there are seven confirmed changes to the starting 15 that beat Edinburgh 33-31 last Friday.

Jamie Osborne comes in at full-back to earn his 50th appearance for the side and will be partnered alongside Jordan Larmour. Jimmy O'Brien replaces Tommy O'Brien who is out with injury.

Charlie Tector, who was recently named as part of the 33-player Emerging Ireland squad, will be joined by Liam Turner at centre.

Half-back replacements, Ross Byrne and Luke McGrath, join the starting line up while James Ryan and Brian Deeny will occupy the second row.

Max Deegan and Will Connors also make the squad alongside captain Jack Conan.

Michael Milne, who previously came off after 48 minutes against Edinburgh with an ankle injury, has been named on the bench alongside Rabah Slimani, Lee Barron, Fintan Gunne, Aitzol King, Harry Byrne and the previously mentioned duo of Josh van der Flier and Joe McCarthy.

The full starting 15 and replacements for Leinster are as follows:

Starting Squad

Cian Healy Gus McCarthy Thomas Clarkson Brian Deeny James Ryan Max Deegan Will Connors Jack Conan (C) Luke McGrath Ross Byrne Jimmy O'Brien Charlie Tector Liam Turner Jordan Larmour Jamie Osborne

Replacements

Lee Barron Michael Milne Rabah Slimani Joe McCarthy Josh van der Flier Fintan Gunne Harry Byrne Aitzol King

Kick off for tonight's game at the Aviva Stadium is scheduled for 7:35 pm and will be broadcast live on TG4 and Premier Sport.

