Cillian Buckley announces retirement from Kilkenny

Today, Kilkenny Senior Hurler Cillian Buckley announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

The Dicksboro clubman announced his retirement after an impressive 13 years and 56 championship appearances for the Cats.

Speaking on Cillian's retirement, Kilkenny Senior Hurling manager Derek Lyng thanked him, saying he "has been a true servant to Kilkenny."

"Cillian has been a true servant to Kilkenny and I’m honoured to have had the opportunity to work with Cillian and witness first-hand his commitment to excellence and the high standards he held himself to throughout his career. Cillian was a brilliant team player with a great attitude, and I wish him well in his retirement.”

Advertisement

County Board Chairman PJ Kenny also paid tribute to Buckley:

"On behalf of Kilkenny County Board and all associated with Kilkenny hurling, I would like to thank Cillian for his service to Kilkenny and for all the great memories he has given us and all the supporters over the years. I wish Cillian the very best for the future.”

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.