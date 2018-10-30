The nominees for the International Rugby Players Try of the Year have been announced, with Ireland’s CJ Stander among them.

Stander’s try against England involved some stunning handling from Tadhg Furlong and a laser-like line break from Bundee Aki, who handed off to the Munster man to get over the line.

The try helped Ireland seal a Grand Slam in 2018 and came either side of scores from Garry Ringrose and Jacob Stockdale.

Stander will be up against a Scot and two All-Blacks in the running for the accolade.

Scotland’s Sean Maitland is nominated for his try against England, which also came in the Six Nations. Maitland’s score came after a break by Huw Jones in the Scot’s own 22 ended up in a try.

Brodie Retallick is the first All-Black among the nominees for his try against Australia.

The second-row ran in a try from inside the 10-metre line after a beautiful dummy set him on his way.

New Zealand out-half Beauden Barrett is also nominated for his fourth try in the All-Blacks crushing defeat of Austalia back in August.

The shortlist for @IntRugbyPlayers Try of the Year has been announced, featuring tries from @IrishRugby @AllBlacks and @Scotlandteam The winner will be announced on 25 November at the #WorldRugbyAwards Which try do you think should win it? pic.twitter.com/fPgNwl28uF — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) October 30, 2018

An Irish player has won the award on two previous occasions.

Brian O’Driscoll’s try against Australia in 2008 claimed the gong while in 2016 Jamie Heaslip won the award after the former Leinster number 8 dotted down after a stunning team move.

The winner is set to be announced on November 25.

