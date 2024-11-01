Play Button
Clare and Cork dominate 2024 Hurling All-Stars

GAA Senior All-Ireland Hurling Championship Final, Croke Park, Dublin 21/7/2024 Cork vs Clare Clare's Diarmuid Ryan and Seamus Harnedy of Cork Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane
All-Ireland Hurling champions Clare and runners up Cork dominated the final 15 players to be awarded with All-Stars for their performances in the 2024 inter-county All-Ireland Hurling Championship.

Clare lead the way with six players getting the nod, followed closely by runners up Cork who received five All-Stars. The previous champions Limerick picked up the remaining four places.

PwC Hurling All-Stars 2024 (Previous winning All-Star year in brackets)
1. Nickie Quaid (Effin, Limerick) (2020, 2022)
2. Adam Hogan (Feakle, Clare)
3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers, Cork)
4. Dan Morrissey (Ahane, Limerick) (2018, 2020, 2023)
5. David McInerney (Tulla, Clare) (2013)
6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers, Cork)
7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Limerick) (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023)
8. Tony Kelly (Ballyea, Clare) (2013, 2020, 2021, 2022)
9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville, Cork) (2018)
10. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona, Clare) (2022)
11. Shane Barrett (Blarney, Cork)
12. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s, Cork) (2013, 2018)
13. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s, Limerick) (2020, 2021, 2022)
14. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg, Clare) (2022, 2023)
15. Mark Rodgers (Scariff, Clare)

Four other awards were announced on the banquet night at Dublin's RDS including Hurler of the Year and Young Hurler of the Year.

PwC GAA GPA Hurler of the Year – Shane O’Donnell (Clare)
PwC GAA GPA Young Hurler of the Year – Adam Hogan (Clare)
PwC GAA GPA Footballer of the Year – Paul Conroy (Galway)
PwC GAA GPA Young Footballer of the Year – Oisín Conaty (Armagh)

