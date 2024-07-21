Clare defeat Cork after extra-time to win the All-Ireland Hurling final

Clare have defeated Cork 3-29 to 1-34 after extra-time to win the All-Ireland final.

It is their first All-Ireland title since 2013, when they also defeated Cork to win the Liam McCarthy cup.

In a final that will be remembered for years, Clare's experienced players stepped up in big moments, with Tony Kelly, Aidan McCarthy, Mark Rogers scored the goals for the Banner county.

Cork gave everything, with Patrick Horgan scoring 0-9 to become the all-time top scorer in the championship, and Robert Downey scoring one of the best goals you will see in a final.

Cork got off to a quick start and were 0-3 to 0-0 up after a couple of minutes.

While Clare responded well, Cork got the first goal of the game through Robert Downey in a ruthless attacking start to the game from Cork.

Clare were in trouble, and needed a lifeline, and they got it from Aidan McCarthy's goal in the 16th minute. This reduced the deficit to 1-08 to 1-05 for Cork.

Cork kept their composure, with Patrick Horgan becoming the all-time top scorer in the championship as he scored three points in the first half.

Despite not being at their best, Clare recovered, with Shane O'Donnell and David Reidy scoring crucial points.

Clare took the lead in the 32nd minute through McCarthy to take the lead for the first time, but Darragh Fitzgibbon made sure the sides are level at the break.

Clare started the stronger of the sides in the second half with Mark Rodgers scoring their second goal as they lead 2-14 to 1-16 after 39 minutes.

The sides were level with 20 minutes to go at 2-15 to 1-18 after Horgan brought Cork level.

However, just moments later, Clare's Tony Kelly, who has seen it all, scored an incredible solo goal to bring Clare three points clear.

Cork responded well and the teams were once again level in the 57th minute, before David Fitzgerald ensured Clare regained the lead with a scoreline of 3-17 to 1-22.

Further scores from Rodgers and Taylor gave Clare some breathing room with 10 minutes to go, as Clare's key players stepped up at vital moments.

However, Cork never knew when they were beaten, and reduced the gap to one point in the 70th minute.

Horgan once again brought the sides level with a free-kick, before Kelly immediately put Clare back in front.

Just when it looked like Clare had the Liam McCarthy, Horgan scored a free in the final play of the game to bring it to extra time.

Both teams exchanged the lead in the first half of extra-time, with some heroic defending from Cork ensuring Clare did no score a fourth goal.

Mark Coleman and Shane Kingston scored vital points for Cork, with Kelly once again stepping up to being Clare level at half-time of extra-time.

In the second half with the sides level, Clare goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan made an incredible save from Robbie O'Flynn with four minutes remaining.

In a game of big moments, another great point from Kelly put Clare one ahead with three minutes remaining.

McCarthy stretched the lead to two, as Clare fans began to dream as they were finishing the stronger of the two teams.

Shane Meehan made it a three point game, leaving Cork needing a goal to keep their Liam McCarthy ambitions alive.

Patrick Horgan scored two late points to bring Cork in touching distance, but Clare held on for a historic day.

Michael Bolton

