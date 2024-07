Lisburn's Philip Doyle and Clonmel's Daire Lynch secured their place in the Olympic semi-finals of the Men's Double Sculls rowing competition today after finishing top of the Heat ahead of second-placed Spain by over three seconds.

The rowing duo finished with a time of 6:13.24. They'll now compete in the semi-finals which are set to get underway on Tuesday, July 30 at 10:10 am.

