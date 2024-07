After qualifying for the Men's Double Sculls semi-final on Saturday, Clonmel's Daire Lynch and Lisburn's Philip Doyle have sealed their spot in the final.

They recorded a time of 6:13.14 to finish first in their semi-final and will compete in the final, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 1, at 10:30 am Irish Time.

