Excitement is building in South Tipperary, ahead of the Men’s Double Sculls final at the Paris Olympics.

Clonmel's Daire Lynch and his partner Phillip Doyle from County Down are the first Irish rowers to take on a final this week.

The pair are hotly tipped to claim Ireland's first rowing medal.

They’re in lane-3 for the final, which gets underway at 10.30am this morning.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.