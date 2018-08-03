Conor McGregor will take on undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas in October.

The fight on October 6 marks the Dubliner’s return to the UFC.

A feud between Nurmagomedov and McGregor’s associate Artem Lobov led to McGregor hurling a dolly at a bus that was transporting several fighters after a scheduled media day, including Nurmagomedov.

Two other fighters were injured by shattered glass and forced to withdraw from UFC 223.

McGregor was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

He agreed to a plea deal with the state of New York last week, resulting in no jail time and no criminal record.

Digital Desk

