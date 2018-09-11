Conor McGregor being sued by UFC fighter over bus attack – reports

11 September 2018

Conor McGregor is being sued by fellow UFC fighter Michael Chiesa over McGregor’s attack on a bus last April, according to reports in the US.

Chiesa was injured in the attack, where McGregor threw a steel trolley at a bus carrying future opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov, breaking a window.

Chiesa suffered cuts to his face and was forced to withdraw from his UFC 223 fight against Anthony Pettis scheduled for that weekend. He subsequently lost the rescheduled fight against Pettis on July 6.

As part of the lawsuit, it’s reported that Chiesa alleges he suffered “severe emotional distress, mental trauma and/or bodily harm” and is suing McGregor for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

McGregor was arrested following the attack but later struck a plea deal to avoid a criminal trial which saw him ordered to undertake five days of community service and complete an anger management course.

He’s scheduled to fight Nurmagomedov on October 6 for the UFC lightweight belt, his first MMA fight in almost two years.

