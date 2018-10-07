Conor McGregor wants a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor wants a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Irish mixed martial arts star lost to the Russian fighter in their World Lightweight title bout at UFC 229 which descended into chaos.

McGregor has announced on Twitter in the last hour – “Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch.”

Nurmagomedov delivered a career-best performance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

He was comfortably ahead on all the scorecards when he locked a rear-naked choke on McGregor who submitted three minutes and four seconds into the penultimate round.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov got involved in separate brawls after the regulation fight.

UFC president Dana White revealed after three men were arrested after an attack on McGregor who is reportedly refusing to press charges.

