Conor Murray has signed a contract extension with the IRFU.

The Lions scrum-half will remain at Munster until the end of the 2022 season.

[social=twitter]https://twitter.com/Munsterrugby/status/1049963783366553600[/social

Murray was key to Ireland’s Grand Slam success this season, starting every game of the campaign.

The Limerick man, who is currently sidelined with a neck injury, has won 67 caps for his country and played 116 times for Munster.

The IRFU’s performance director David Nucifora said they have secured the services of a “genuinely world-class player” for the next three seasons.

Share it:













Don't Miss