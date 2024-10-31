Conor Sweeney announces Tipperary inter-county football retirement

After 15 years with the Tipperary Senior Football team Conor Sweeney has today announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The Ballyporeen clubman captained the Premier County to Munster Championship glory in 2020 and received an All-Star in the same year.

Speaking on his retirement Sweeney said he'll remember his career for "all the right reasons".

"We had some great days, but all good things must come to an end. I have been selfish for so long, and now it’s time to focus on other aspects of my life. I would like to wish Philly and all the team the very best in the future and I look forward to supporting the team from the stands."

In a statement released by Tipperary GAA they thanked Conor for "his exceptional and unquestionable commitment to football in Tipperary".

"We wish Conor all the very best for the next chapter in his life and no doubt we will see him back on the field in years to come in a coaching capacity preparing the next generation for success in the Tipperary jersey.

"In your own words Conor, we had a great journey."

