Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle win bronze for Ireland at the Paris Olympics

Clonmel's Daire Lynch, alongside rowing partner Philip Doyle from Banbridge, Co. Down, have secured a bronze medal for Ireland at the Olympics as they finished third in their Men's Double Scull Final.

The rowing duo rowed an impressive 6:13.24 in their first outing on the water in Paris last Saturday before retaining their first-place finish in the Men's Double Sculls semi-final, where they improved on their initial time, finishing on 6:13.14.

Clonmel's Lynch is the third Irish athlete and the first South East athlete to bring home a medal for Ireland at this year's Olympics, following Mona McSharry's bronze in the 100M Women's Breaststroke and Daniel Wiffen's gold medal in the 800M Men's Freestyle.

The 26-year-old qualified alongside his rowing partner Philip Doyle after securing a bronze medal at the World Championships in 2023.

In June, Lynch and Doyle were the winners of the final World Cup race before the Paris Games, notably beating the French Olympic Champions.

