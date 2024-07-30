Daniel Wiffen becomes first Irishman to win Olympic swim medal after 800m freestyle victory

Daniel Wiffen became the first Irishman to win an Olympic swimming medal when he struck gold with a thrilling 800 metres freestyle victory at the Paris Games on Tuesday.

With his twin brother watching in the crowd, the 23-year-old world champion touched out in an Olympic record time of seven minutes 38.19 seconds to secure Ireland's first gold of the Games.

Reigning Olympic champion Bobby Finke of the United States took the silver, 0.56 behind, and Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri the bronze.

The only other Irish swimmer to win an Olympic swimming title was women's triple champion Michelle Smith in 1996, and Wiffen was also the North's first gold medallist in 36 years.

Daniel Wiffen celebrates winning Olympic gold. Photo: PA Images

Elijah Winnington led for the first 350 metres, with Wiffen easing into second place only at 250, but the Australian faded and the battle between the top three took off.

Wiffen led at the halfway point with Finke second but Paltrinieri took the lead at 650 and stayed there until the final 50.

The Armagh man, who had appeared to be spent, then turned on the afterburners and blasted down the final length to touch the wall first.

He turned around in triumph, putting his hands to his head before raising his fists to salute the crowd – with a vocal Irish contingent – at the La Defense Arena.

Wiffen won 800 and 1,500 gold at the world championships in Doha in February.

Daniel Wiffen celebrates with friends and family after the medal ceremony. Photo: Getty

Tokyo 2020 marked the return of the men’s event for the first time since 1904 and Wiffen missed out on the final, but he laid down a marker in Paris with the fastest qualifying time in Monday’s heats.

Wiffen said: “I don’t think a lot of people actually believed me that I was going to do it tonight but yeah it was incredible. I’ve done it – that’s all I want to say!

“I was so nervous, that’s the most nervous I’ve ever been for a race but do you know what calmed me down – I heard by brother shout for me as soon as I walked out. I heard none of the crowd – just him, and that’s what calmed me down, and really levelled my head.”

“I’m not going to lie, there’s this whole saying going around that I’m getting ‘Finked’ – I’m glad to say I haven’t been ‘Finked” so obviously pretty happy to get my hand on the wall first.”

Alan Baldwin, Reuters

