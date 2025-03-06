Danielle Griffin named Waterford FC Women's captain

Danielle Griffin will captain the Waterford FC women's team for their maiden season in the upcoming 2025 Airtricity Women's Premier Division.

Griffin made the move up to the senior squad at the start of the pre-season and captained the side in their two pre-season friendlies.

The Glenmore native initially started her playing career in Waterford at Ferrybank AFC and Bohemians FC Waterford before joining the Wexford FC Women's academy in 2020 where she played in the WU17s and WU19s.

Griffin made the move to Waterford FC in 2023 where she played two years in the WU19s.

The defender is one of four recognizable sporting athletes in her family. Her two brothers, Killian and Oisín both played for Waterford FC Academy sides in recent years with Killian making his senior debut against Drogheda United in the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division in 2021.

Alongside them, Danielle's sister, Mia Griffin, is a professional racing cyclist and represented Ireland at last year's Olympic Games in Paris before later on going on to become the first Irish winner of Rás an mBan in 11 years in 2024.

Speaking on the announcement, Griffin says "It's a really big honour".

"There's a lot of leaders [in the team]. It's not just myself but definitely it's special to lead the team forward.

"I hope that I lead by example in the sense that I push myself every session and I'll do whatever it takes for the girls when it comes to game day to get the result, the best result we can."

Waterford FC Women's manager Gary Hunt says there were a number of contenders for the captaincy but Griffin stood out.

"Danielle stands out in her standards on and off the pitch, her professionalism, her determination, her never-say-die attitude.

"Some captains lead by being vocal, some captains lead by their actions and I think Danielle will lead more so through her actions.

"Seeing her in the group, she's not shy about speaking her mind about things".

Blues goalkeeper Maeve Williams made the move over this season from Wexford FC. Having previously played with Danielle at Ferrybank AFC, she echoed Hunt's comments on her captaincy saying she "leads by example".

"[Danielle] sets her standards really high. She's going to be a great leader for us both on the pitch and off the pitch.

"It'll be great to play alongside her in such a competitive setting.

"This will be Danielle's first year playing in the Women's League of Ireland but I think she's well able to step up to the plate and she'll be well able to lead the squad as well".

All attention now turns to the Waterford FC Women's side's first-ever competitive League of Ireland fixture on Saturday as they make the trip to Markets Field to play Treaty United.

Griffin says there's a buzz around the club:

"I'm feeling really excited. I think as a team, we're all buzzing and excited to get going for our first game.

"It's going to be a really big day for the club. It's been a long time coming, setting up a senior women's team in Waterford.

"We're putting in the hard work so we hope we bring the performance we want on Saturday."

Waterford's clash with Treaty United gets underway at 3 pm. The side was initially awarded a Women's Premier Division licence in November 2024.

