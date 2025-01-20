David Breen appointed Waterford FC MU20 Head Coach

Waterford FC coach David Breen has been unveiled as the new MU20 Head Coach for the 2025 season.

Breen will undertake the new role while also maintaining his current first-team coaching role.

Breen, who previously played for the Blues during his playing career made the move to coaching in 2013 when he was named Waterford FC assistant manager.

He then went on to spend time with the Academy in 2017 before returning to the first team in 2022.

Advertisement

During this time, he was briefly appointed interim head coach alongside Gary Hunt for 6 games.

Speaking on his appointment Breen emphasised his intention to "create that link between the two (first team and academy) & work with the academy which is already a good set-up."

"I'm looking forward to getting hands-on & getting in there and try to develop that link.

"It's a good bunch of players there. I'm not going in to try and change anything with the academy. I'm just there to try and improve the squad.

Advertisement

"It's huge to have that link between the first-team & academy because we train at different times obviously & it's hard for Keith [Long] to see everyone, so hopefully I can help him on that side in terms of making decisions on players going forward, along with the help of Sean Geoghegan & Mike Geoghegan, and just try & build on what is already a good relationship".

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, Beat102103.com.