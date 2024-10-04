David Courell appointed as FAI CEO

The Board of the FAI have to announced the appointment of David Courell as the Association's new CEO.

The Castlebar native previously served as the FAI's Chief Operating Officer since 2022 before being named Interim CEO of the FAI in April 2024.

Prior to his appointment to the FAI in 2022 Courell had previously worked as a management consultant with Deloitte before working in senior roles across Olympic and Paralympic sports. Before taking up a position with the FAI he had been working with the English Football Association (The FA).

Speaking on the appointment of Courell, Independent Chair of the Board of the FAI, Tony Keohane said "His [Courell's] tenure as interim CEO has shown him to be a respected and collaborative leader with a deep understanding of what is required to keep Irish Football moving forward into the future."

Advertisement

"Following a thorough process, we are delighted to confirm David as the new CEO of the Association. His tenure as interim CEO has shown him to be a respected and collaborative leader with a deep understanding of what is required to keep Irish Football moving forward into the future.

"Along with the rest of the Board and the leadership team, I am confident that under his leadership, we will make real progress in fulfilling the potential of the sport in this country."

In speaking on his appointment Courell said "While there is a lot to do, we also have a lot to celebrate and build upon."

"It is an honour to assume the position of CEO of the FAI on a permanent basis. Ireland has a rich footballing history, and the game continues to play a significant role in Irish society engaging more than 400,000 people every year.

Advertisement

"In saying that I came home two years ago as I felt that Irish Football had huge unrealised potential and that I could play my part in unlocking it. In working with the brilliant staff we have at the Association and through embedding myself in the Irish football community that belief has only strengthened.

"While there is a lot to do, we also have a lot to celebrate ad build upon."

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, Beat102103.com.