David topples Goliath - Cork v Limerick Match Report

Cork v Limerick is a game for the ages! From the get-go, the atmosphere was palpable in a full-house Croke Park.

Limerick started strong, getting the first point of the game.

Cork quickly responded back with an unbelievable opening point for the Rebels from Robert Downey.

The game remained fairly level until the 17th minute when Cork's Brian Hayes got the day's first goal. The Cork faithful erupted.

Limerick wasn't down and out yet as Diarmaid Byrnes optimised his side's point-scoring ability with an amazing long-range shot in the 21st minute.

Limerick would have found the back of the net themselves in the 23rd minute if it wasn't for the fantastic goalkeeping of Cork's Patrick Collins.

Despite the goal, Cork went in at the break behind, but the game was far from over.

Half-Time Score: Cork 1-11 (14) Limerick 0-16 (16)

Cork took the lead for the first time in the game early into the second half. While Limerick was ruthless in front of goal, Cork always had an answer.

Declan Dalton almost emulated Diarmaid Byrnes in the first half, scoring a wonderful long-range point for Cork in the 42nd minute to keep them in the lead.

Limerick had the biggest opportunity of the half when they found themselves left with an open goal but Aaron Gillane failed to make contact with the ball. The Cork crowd lifted the metaphorical ceiling off of Croke Park as the Rebels went on the counterattack following this and scored a marvelous point from distance.

Cork began to tear away from Limerick in the last 30 minutes of the second half. Limerick weren't down and out yet though as Declan Hannon's side continued to rack up the points.

However, Cork managed to do the impossible and topple the Hurling giant that is Limerick and secure their place in this year's All-Ireland Hurling Final

Cork will now face Clare in the All-Ireland Hurling Final on Sunday, July 21 at Croke Park.

Full-Time Score: Cork 1-28 (31) Limerick 0-27 (27)

