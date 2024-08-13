Davy Fitz ratified as Antrim manager following Waterford exit

Davy Fitzgerald’s nomadic managerial career will take him to a third different province.

The former Clare, Waterford and Wexford manager was confirmed as the new Antrim boss last night.

Fitzgerald’s been handed a two-year term with the Saffrons, with the option of a third.

Antrim county board chairperson Séamus McMullan described Fitzgerald as the perfect fit for the role.

“We're delighted to announce the appointment of Davy Fitzgerald. Davy brings a wealth of experience to the role.

"His vision, drive and determination is a perfect fit with the ambition of our playing panel. We are confident, too, that Davy will bring the very best out of the emerging hurling talent that is present within our County.

"We are committed to further developing our underage structures in Antrim and welcome Davy’s interest in contributing to that – that is an exciting prospect for our young hurlers and their clubs.

"On behalf of the clubs of Antrim, we wish Davy the very best and look forward to working with him and his team," he said.

Fitzgerald takes over from Darren Gleeson.

